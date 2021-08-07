Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,746 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,401% compared to the typical volume of 159 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,445,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,018 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 379,750 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 66.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84. CommScope has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.