Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. 763,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.59.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

