Ionis Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,651 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,618% compared to the average daily volume of 329 call options.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

IONS opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

