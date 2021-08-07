IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $190.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $274.50.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $229.40.

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $181.55. 318,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,835. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.19. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,856 shares of company stock worth $7,673,214 over the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $5,894,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 29.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

