iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $55.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. iRhythm Technologies traded as low as $46.82 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 764244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,139,000 after purchasing an additional 161,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 190,180 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 364,754 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,629,000 after purchasing an additional 35,306 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

