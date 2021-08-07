iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.21. 2,313,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,790. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

