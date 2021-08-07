iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after buying an additional 698,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after purchasing an additional 48,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,240,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 621,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,775,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 409,740 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.68. 4,227,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,294. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $66.16 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

