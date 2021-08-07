iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after acquiring an additional 358,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,120,000 after purchasing an additional 154,412 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,892,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,805,172. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

