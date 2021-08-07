iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $52.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

