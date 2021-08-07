iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $271.30. 989,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,823. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

