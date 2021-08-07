iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. North American Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $111.49. 3,035,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,163. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

