iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 30,344 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,163.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 75,593 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.45. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

