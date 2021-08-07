iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 148,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $4,120,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $84.07 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.82.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

