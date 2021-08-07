iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.07. The company had a trading volume of 405,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,030. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $84.25.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

