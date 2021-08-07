Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Itron’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.40.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $5.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.11. The stock had a trading volume of 938,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. Itron has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 19.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Itron by 6.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Itron by 33.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

