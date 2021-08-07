Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $98.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ITRI. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.40.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. Itron has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.82.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after buying an additional 1,393,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,316 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Itron by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,434,000 after purchasing an additional 216,786 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Itron by 53.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,765,000 after purchasing an additional 334,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 12.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,795,000 after purchasing an additional 105,671 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

