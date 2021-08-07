Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.00 Per Share

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $101.40 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

