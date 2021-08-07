Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.00 Per Share

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:JACK opened at $101.40 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.
In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
