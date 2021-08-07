James P. Torgerson Buys 5,000 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

POR stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

