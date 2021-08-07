James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Issues Earnings Results

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $38.53 on Friday. James River Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

