Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ JAMF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,323. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.91. Jamf has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -215.25.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.74 million. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jamf will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

