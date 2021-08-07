Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aravive in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aravive by 280.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aravive in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $4.20 on Friday. Aravive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $87.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARAV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

