Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,552 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Big Cypress Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCYP. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCYP opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.75.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

