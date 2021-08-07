Jane Street Group LLC Takes $169,000 Position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 277.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $419.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.52. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. Analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.