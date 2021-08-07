Jane Street Group LLC Takes $206,000 Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIIV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 186,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.84 million, a P/E ratio of -147.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.