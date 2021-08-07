Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $12.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $12.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.09. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 1.53%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $150.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.08 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

