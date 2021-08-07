Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schaeffler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schaeffler’s FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCFLF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of SCFLF opened at $8.69 on Friday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG is a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

