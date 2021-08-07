Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tilray Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tilray in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tilray’s FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TLRY. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.16.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.63. Tilray has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,089,000 shares of company stock worth $17,131,980 in the last ninety days. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tilray by 379.4% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after buying an additional 732,975 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 221.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 641,138 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,800,000 after acquiring an additional 300,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $4,471,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

