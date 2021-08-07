Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,948 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 29,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.