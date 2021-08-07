John Carter Mcfarland Sells 1,037 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

POR stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POR. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $24,490,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after buying an additional 534,259 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after buying an additional 354,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 341,048 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,094,000 after buying an additional 317,554 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

