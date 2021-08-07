John R. Buran Acquires 1,500 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FFIC opened at $23.18 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $717.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 20.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

