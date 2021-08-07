Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.600-$9.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.80 billion-$94.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.30 billion.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,568,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,593. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $455.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

