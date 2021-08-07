Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.1% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,581,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.82. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

