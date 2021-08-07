JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €160.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €130.00 ($152.94).

EPA:AIR opened at €116.90 ($137.53) on Wednesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €111.29.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

