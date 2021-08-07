JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

MGTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $393.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.