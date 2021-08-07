JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.55.

KALA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $202.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

