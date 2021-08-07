JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ECIFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Electricité de France to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electricité de France currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

ECIFY opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.05. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Electricité de France’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

