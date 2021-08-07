JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,066.70 ($13.94) and last traded at GBX 1,066.70 ($13.94), with a volume of 11 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,055 ($13.78).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 4.45 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.00. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,037.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.84.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

