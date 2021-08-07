Jupiter (JUP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.07 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.59 million and $2.07 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00121412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00154084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,883.78 or 0.99283123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $347.29 or 0.00804026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

