Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.55.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. 2,481,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,835. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $202.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. Equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

