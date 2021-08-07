Kamada (KMDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. On average, analysts expect Kamada to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kamada stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 69,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,697. Kamada has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $13.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $250.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMDA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

