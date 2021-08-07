Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Price Target Increased to CHF 277 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) had its target price increased by UBS Group from CHF 227 to CHF 277 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kardex in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Kardex stock opened at $261.38 on Tuesday. Kardex has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $261.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.97.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions, and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates through Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

