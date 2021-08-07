Kattana (KTN) Price Hits $4.07

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Kattana coin can currently be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00009215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kattana has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and $338,831.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kattana has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00046866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00143628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00155336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,099.80 or 0.99791901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.70 or 0.00800379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,403,706 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

