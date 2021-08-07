Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$4.25 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.90.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KEL traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.19. 419,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$601.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$1.34 and a one year high of C$3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.31.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.