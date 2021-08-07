Kennametal Inc. (KMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Shares of KMT opened at $36.52 on Friday. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.05.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

