Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €69.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KRN. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Krones has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €85.78 ($100.92).

ETR KRN opened at €86.45 ($101.71) on Wednesday. Krones has a one year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a one year high of €87.45 ($102.88). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

