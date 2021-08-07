KeyCorp Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $190.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.17.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.80. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 338.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 739,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,856,000 after buying an additional 571,067 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,919,000 after acquiring an additional 410,139 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $55,483,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,265,000 after purchasing an additional 328,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.