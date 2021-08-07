KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.65.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. 6,153,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,303,244. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

