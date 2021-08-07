Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Raised to C$22.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KMMPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$16.49 during midday trading on Friday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

