Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.62). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

