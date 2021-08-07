Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.30. Kirby reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%.

KEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after purchasing an additional 376,614 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its position in Kirby by 37.7% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC raised its position in Kirby by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kirby by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kirby by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEX stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.66. 233,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,215. Kirby has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.